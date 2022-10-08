ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.10.

ASML stock opened at $434.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

