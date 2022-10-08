Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARSSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 71 ($0.86) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Assura Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

