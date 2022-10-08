Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) & Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Financial Survey

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Despegar.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.63 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $322.84 million 1.41 -$104.63 million ($1.29) -4.97

Astrea Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Astrea Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.1% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Astrea Acquisition and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Despegar.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $12.70, suggesting a potential upside of 98.13%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A -293.29% -0.94% Despegar.com -17.15% N/A -8.65%

Summary

Despegar.com beats Astrea Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. The company also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. In addition, it offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Further, the company operates Koin, an online payment and consumer lending services platform. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

