Astroport Classic Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (ASTRO)

Astroport Classic (ASTRO) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Astroport Classic has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Astroport Classic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astroport Classic has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $356,257.00 worth of Astroport Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Astroport Classic

Astroport Classic’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Astroport Classic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Astroport Classic is astroport.medium.com. Astroport Classic’s official Twitter account is @astroport_fi. Astroport Classic’s official website is astroport.fi.

Astroport Classic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astroport Classic (ASTRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Terra Classic platform. Astroport Classic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Astroport Classic is 0.0111864 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48,661.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astroport.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astroport Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

