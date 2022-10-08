Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Stock Down 4.4 %

Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.15. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Athira Pharma will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.