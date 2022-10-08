Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Shares Down 1.4%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 5,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

