AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,770 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of T stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

