Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.90

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $15.92. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 116,251 shares traded.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.1174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 6.45%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

