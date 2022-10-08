Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $624.76

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 624.76 ($7.55) and traded as low as GBX 534.60 ($6.46). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 537.20 ($6.49), with a volume of 2,254,935 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 596 ($7.20) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 622.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 603.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,013.85.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

