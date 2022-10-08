Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autohome by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after buying an additional 388,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.11. 294,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

