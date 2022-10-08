Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Avnet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $37.91 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

