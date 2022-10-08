B. Riley Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials Stock Down 6.3 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.35.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

