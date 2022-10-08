Baby Shiba Coin (BABYSHIBA) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Baby Shiba Coin (BABYSHIBA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Baby Shiba Coin has a market capitalization of $272,574.29 and approximately $36,687.00 worth of Baby Shiba Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Shiba Coin token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Shiba Coin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Baby Shiba Coin Profile

Baby Shiba Coin’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. Baby Shiba Coin’s total supply is 420,000,000 tokens. The official website for Baby Shiba Coin is babyshibacoin.io. Baby Shiba Coin’s official Twitter account is @babyshibacoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shiba Coin (BABYSHIBA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Shiba Coin has a current supply of 420,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Shiba Coin is 0.00064899 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://babyshibacoin.io.”

