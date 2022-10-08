Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $5.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.61. 26,536,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,124,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $184.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.