Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.08. 1,790,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

