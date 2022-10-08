Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.22% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $20.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.85. 1,323,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $318.24 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

