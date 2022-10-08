Bank Hapoalim BM Has $6.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,224 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VOO traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,168,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $328.12 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

