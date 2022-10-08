Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 39,275 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 187.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 93,642 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter.

ITB traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 1,748,447 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

