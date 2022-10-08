Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases Shares of 31,245 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,048,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $670,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $181,000.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,392. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
