Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,920 shares of company stock valued at $120,256,565. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE LLY traded down $6.29 on Friday, reaching $326.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,227. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.55 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

