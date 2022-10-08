Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,937 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.41. 7,783,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,551. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.