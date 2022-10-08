Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,687.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,457,000 after buying an additional 1,978,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after buying an additional 996,561 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,021,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 951,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,199.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after buying an additional 594,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. 3,506,067 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24.

