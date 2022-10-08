Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 3,100 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 109,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,391,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. 3,458,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,237. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

