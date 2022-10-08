Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 5.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,304,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

