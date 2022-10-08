Bank of America Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

SRAD stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

