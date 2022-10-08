Bank of America Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $114.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,965.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 58,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 55,636 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,066.7% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,848.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,656.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 905,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,590,000 after purchasing an additional 853,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

