BankerDoge Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (BANKER)

BankerDoge (BANKER) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One BankerDoge token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BankerDoge has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. BankerDoge has a total market cap of $379,177.36 and $1,065.00 worth of BankerDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get BankerDoge alerts:

About BankerDoge

BankerDoge’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. BankerDoge’s total supply is 893,531,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,907,135 tokens. The Reddit community for BankerDoge is https://reddit.com/r/bankerdoge. BankerDoge’s official website is bankerdoge.com. The official message board for BankerDoge is bankerdoge.medium.com. BankerDoge’s official Twitter account is @bankerdogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BankerDoge

According to CryptoCompare, “BankerDoge (BANKER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BankerDoge has a current supply of 893,531,350 with 631,907,135.3083668 in circulation. The last known price of BankerDoge is 0.00060009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bankerdoge.com.”

