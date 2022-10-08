Barclays Trims AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price to SEK 120

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from SEK 130 to SEK 120 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKFRY. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AB SKF (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.89.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

SKFRY opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

