Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Trading Down 5.3%

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 51,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 36,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

Barkby Group Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.57.

Barkby Group Company Profile

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

