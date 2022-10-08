Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Given New CHF 2,200 Price Target at Barclays

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,200 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

Shares of BYCBF stock opened at $1,920.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,038.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2,166.95. Barry Callebaut has a 52-week low of $1,785.76 and a 52-week high of $2,539.39.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

