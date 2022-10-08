Bata Self Reported Market Cap Tops $47,830.31 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Bata has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $47,830.31 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00273621 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001300 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003235 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030378 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003334 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is https://reddit.com/r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official Twitter account is @batadigital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bata is bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Users are able to generate BTA through the process of mining. Bata has a current supply of 5,052,601.134197. The last known price of Bata is 0.0094384 USD and is down -31.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bata.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.