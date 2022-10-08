Beacon Price Up 21.8% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Beacon has a total market cap of $849,997.22 and $77.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144022 BTC.

Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2018. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins and its circulating supply is 32,676,344 coins. Beacon’s official website is explorer.decenomy.net/becn/overview. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @beaconcrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beacon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beacon (BECN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Beacon has a current supply of 1,780,594.79740836. The last known price of Beacon is 0.02900986 USD and is down -4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://explorer.decenomy.net/BECN/overview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.