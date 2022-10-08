Beaxy 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (BXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $288,889.51 and approximately $24.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy launched on August 24th, 2017. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is https://reddit.com/r/beaxyexchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @beaxyexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com.

Beaxy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy (BXY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Beaxy has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 295,958,506.62854797 in circulation. The last known price of Beaxy is 0.00099851 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $249.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beaxy.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

