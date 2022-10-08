Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Lowered to $227.00 at Citigroup

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 2.5 %

BDX opened at $222.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.91 and a 200 day moving average of $251.54. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $221.64 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

