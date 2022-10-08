Bee Capital Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $962,209.55 (BEE)

Bee Capital (BEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Bee Capital token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Bee Capital has a market capitalization of $962,209.55 and $9,320.00 worth of Bee Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bee Capital has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bee Capital Profile

Bee Capital (CRYPTO:BEE) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2022. Bee Capital’s official website is beecapital.org. Bee Capital’s official Twitter account is @beecapitaldao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bee Capital Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bee Capital (BEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bee Capital has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bee Capital is 0.09927987 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,367.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beecapital.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bee Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

