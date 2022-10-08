Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Belden Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $63.52 on Friday. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

