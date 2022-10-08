Bend DAO (BEND) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.09 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $81.09 million and approximately $354,538.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Bend DAO (BEND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bend DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 382,458,902 in circulation. The last known price of Bend DAO is 0.00816187 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $375,455.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benddao.xyz/.”

