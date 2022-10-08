Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.