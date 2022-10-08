BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $246,455.00

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $246,455.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BEPRO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009294 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,485,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BEPRO Network is bepronetwork.medium.com. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet and its Facebook page is accessible here. BEPRO Network’s official website is bepro.network.

BEPRO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. BEPRO Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,764,991,105.589235 in circulation. The last known price of BEPRO Network is 0.00120885 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $279,907.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bepro.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BEPRO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BEPRO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.