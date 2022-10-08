Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
DPH opened at GBX 2,520 ($30.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,478.85. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,754.72.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Shipsey acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £15,174 ($18,334.94). In related news, insider John Shipsey acquired 600 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, for a total transaction of £15,174 ($18,334.94). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total value of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Further Reading
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.