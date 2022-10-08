Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DPH opened at GBX 2,520 ($30.45) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,478.85. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,754.72.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 32.89 ($0.40) per share. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.09%.

In other Dechra Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Shipsey acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £15,174 ($18,334.94). In related news, insider John Shipsey acquired 600 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,529 ($30.56) per share, for a total transaction of £15,174 ($18,334.94). Also, insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total value of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.