bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Shares Up 5.1%

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 222,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,166,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

bioAffinity Technologies Stock Performance

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level.

