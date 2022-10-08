Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Trading 51.5% Higher

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) traded up 51.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 6,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 16,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Bioasis Technologies Stock Up 51.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.11.

About Bioasis Technologies

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

