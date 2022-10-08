Bitburn Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.51 Million (BURN)

Bitburn (BURN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Bitburn token can currently be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitburn has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitburn has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $202,236.00 worth of Bitburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bitburn

Bitburn’s launch date was May 27th, 2022. Bitburn’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,657,422 tokens. Bitburn’s official Twitter account is @bitburnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitburn is www.bitburn.io.

Bitburn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitburn (BURN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitburn has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitburn is 0.07281048 USD and is down -14.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $88,403.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.bitburn.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitburn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitburn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

