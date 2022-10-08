BITMIC Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.56 Million (BMIC)

BITMIC (BMIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. One BITMIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITMIC has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $12,853.00 worth of BITMIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITMIC has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BITMIC Profile

BITMIC’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. BITMIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,889,095 tokens. BITMIC’s official Twitter account is @nzero_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITMIC is nzerocoin.com.

BITMIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NetZero (NZERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NetZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NetZero is 0.28984676 USD and is down -23.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,258.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nzerocoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITMIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITMIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITMIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

