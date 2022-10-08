BitTorrent-New Achieves Market Cap of $731.74 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $731.74 million and $22.44 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005779 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005068 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004715 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,690,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 942,690,250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000078 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $16,810,200.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

