Block Ape Scissors (BAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.16 Million

Block Ape Scissors (BAS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Block Ape Scissors token can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Block Ape Scissors has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $11,535.00 worth of Block Ape Scissors was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block Ape Scissors has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.58 or 1.00004707 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022267 BTC.

Block Ape Scissors Token Profile

BAS is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2021. Block Ape Scissors’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,345,737 tokens. The official message board for Block Ape Scissors is medium.blockapescissors.com. Block Ape Scissors’ official Twitter account is @apeblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Block Ape Scissors is https://reddit.com/r/blockapescissors and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Block Ape Scissors is www.blockapescissors.com.

Block Ape Scissors Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Ape Scissors (BAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Block Ape Scissors has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Block Ape Scissors is 0.08373717 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,296.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blockapescissors.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Ape Scissors directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Ape Scissors should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block Ape Scissors using one of the exchanges listed above.

