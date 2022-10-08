BMO Capital Markets Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.