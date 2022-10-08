BMO Capital Markets Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $71.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

