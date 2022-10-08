Boring Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $662,264.54 (BOP)

Boring Protocol (BOP) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Boring Protocol has a total market cap of $662,264.54 and $8,869.00 worth of Boring Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boring Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Boring Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boring Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Boring Protocol Token Profile

Boring Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,535,000 tokens. Boring Protocol’s official Twitter account is @boringprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Boring Protocol’s official website is boringprotocol.io.

Boring Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boring Protocol (BOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Boring Protocol has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Boring Protocol is 0.0068439 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $6,814.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boringprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boring Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boring Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boring Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boring Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boring Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.