Boss Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $22,354.00 (BOSS)

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Boss Token has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $22,354.00 worth of Boss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boss Token has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One Boss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067844 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boss Token Token Profile

Boss Token (CRYPTO:BOSS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2021. Boss Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,119,773,838,098 tokens. Boss Token’s official website is bosstoken.com. Boss Token’s official Twitter account is @boss__token. The official message board for Boss Token is bosstoken.medium.com. The Reddit community for Boss Token is https://reddit.com/r/bosstoken.

Boss Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boss Token (BOSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Boss Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Boss Token is 0 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,794.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bosstoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

